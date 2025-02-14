St Mellion Golf Club latest
Seniors’ Section ‘The Fossils’ by Keith Field
AT LAST, the weather relented and was kind for the Fossils on Thursday, February 6.
Although the overnight frost required nine temporary greens, elsewhere the Kernow course was in fine fettle after everything nature had thrown at it this year.
With the temperature hovering just above freezing, blue skies overhead and at least early on little breeze all was set fair for a Waltz. It has to be added that most players stepped onto the first tee well wrapped up with multiple layers, but a limited few threw caution to the wind and both knees and elbows were on view!
With eight temporaries on the front nine, the majority found that half easier to score and one team shot out of the blocks and had 19 points on their card after just three holes.
Alas that standard of scoring was not maintained, especially on the main greens.
Early on the ground had little or no give in the turf but as the sun boosted the temperature the run on the ball diminished and so the golfers were having to adapt their gameplan constantly.
There was an impressive level of scoring across the board but two teams, both out early, dominated the leaderboard. Initially Malcolm Smith, Phil Macey and Alan Joel took top spot with 78 points only to be usurped later by Andy Bryan and Colin MacDonald who had to wait until the Ghost, Allan Evans, returned to the clubhouse whereupon their total rose to a winning 79 points.
Results: 1 Andy Bryan, Colin MacDonald and Ghost – 79; 2 Malcolm Smith, Phil Macey and Alan Joel – 78; 3 Peter Campion, David Furse and John Smith – 75; 4 Allan Evans, Lawrence Drew and Don Smith – 73; 5 Keith Abbottm Ghost and Alex Brannan – 73.
While all of the fun and games of the Waltz was going on, one winter greensomes was played out. ‘Nip and tuck’ was how the games was described with the final outcome always in doubt, but of course, there had to be a winner.
That accolade finally fell to Mike Tamblin and Tony Hurley over Phil Cuming and David Morton. At the turn it was all square but Cuming and Morton then got to two up only for the victors not only to pull them back to all square, but to go one up and secure victory.
It did not go un-noticed that week that regular golfer and Fossil, John Eccles, had a significant birthday, having reached a very youthful 90 years of age.
John is an inspiration to all golfers, and especially Fossils, as he continues playing 18 holes (and practicing) after he picked up clubs in Lancashire all of those many years ago.
Ladies’ Section by Sue Wenmoth
Wednesday Stableford – February 5
THERE were no need for umbrellas, but after all the recent rain were still a few wet areas on the course.
The greens are always running well thanks to the greenkeepers who do such a good job.
Results: 1 Sue Wenmoth – 33pts; 2 Cheryl Bridgeman – 30pts; 3 Pam Hughes – 30pts; 4 Pauline Winscheffel – 29pts; 5 Bridgitte Worth – 28pts; 6 Julie Cleaton – 28pts.
At the same time a nine-hole Stableford was also played with Vera Nancekivell’s 15 points enough for victory as she edged Sue Poole’s 13 into second.