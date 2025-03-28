By Sue Wenmoth
St Mellion Golf Club Ladies’ Section latest
Wednesday Stableford – March 19
THE courses are looking stunning at the moment with masses of primroses, daffodils and violets with the Kernow course fairways and greens running well for this competition which was won by
Cheryl Bridgeman.
Result: 1 Cheryl Bridgeman – 40pts; 2 Pam Hughes – 39pts; 3 Mary Brinsley – 37pts; 4 Sam Peach – 36pts; 5 Sally Floyd – 34pts.
Nine-hole Stableford result: 1 Carole Webb – 21pts; 2 Roxy Smith – 16pts.
Saturday Stableford – March 22
Result: 1 Sam Peach – 36pts; 2 Linda Radley – 34pts; 3 Donna Weeks – 34pts; 4 Dee Peake – 33pts; 5 Karen Cook – 32pts.
Wednesday Stableford – March 26
ANOTHER glorious day saw some very good scores achieved as the winner – Karen Ford – cut her handicap index by 2.2.
Result: 1 Karen Ford – 42pts; 2 Sam Peach – 39pts; 3 Sue Wenmoth – 39pts; 4 Helen Wormald – 39pts; 5 Phillippa Bown – 37pts.
Nine-hole Stableford: 1 Sue Poole – 23pts; 2 Roxy Smith – 21pts.