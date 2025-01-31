St Mellion Golf Club
SENIORS’ SECTION (THE FOSSILS) by Keith Field
ALTHOUGH the sky was blue, the sun shining and no rain, unfortunately the Fossils fell foul of the previous week’s awful wind and rain which caused yet another cancellation of the day's competition on Thursday, January 30.
The Kernow course was open over the front nine and so a plucky few ventured out and a few more stayed in the clubhouse enjoying the facilities.
It meant that during the month of January, just one Thursday allowed a full complement of golfers to play which must make the opening to the year the bleakest of months the Fossils have endured.
Over the last few years, the Fossils’ captain has had to deal some pretty daunting weather conditions in arranging and re-arranging weekly events as well as inter-club matches so power to their elbows as they negotiate their year in office.
LADIES’ SECTION by Sue Wenmoth
Wednesday Stableford – January 29
A GLORIOUS day to play golf. The course has been drying out well but the recent rain meant there were still some damp areas.
Once the action had been completed it was Cheryl Bridgeman who ran out as the winner with 35 points, three ahead of runner-up Julie Cleaton.
Katy Milne made up the top three on 28 points.
On the same day, a nine-hole stableford was also played.
Carole Webb’s 17 points was enough to take victory by two points from Vera Nancekivell in second.
Sue Wenmoth and Sally Floyd will represent St Mellion in The Daily Mail Foursomes Knockout Competition after winning a thrilling club final recently.
They overcame Pam Hughes and Wendy Phillips on the third extra-hole and will now go through to the regional qualifiers.