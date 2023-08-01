PLYMOUTH Gladiators' Cab Direct Championship match at Birmingham Brummies tonight has been postponed.
The Brummies took the decision due to the weather forecast for Perry Barr, with the meeting quickly re-arranged for September 6.
It is a sixth successive postponement for the Gladiators, following on from the home call-offs against Berwick, Glasgow and Edinburgh and the away matches at Berwick, Edinburgh and now Birmingham.
They have not raced as a team since June 23, when they went down 48-41 at Redcar Bears.
Meanwhile, Dan Thompson, who is yet to make his debut for the club despite signing for them at the start of July, has qualified for the FIM European Under-19 final after finishing in sixth place with 10 points in his qualifying round.