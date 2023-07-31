PLYMOUTH Gladiators' Cab Direct Championship match with Edinburgh Monarchs tomorrow has been postponed.
Heavy rain is forecast for tomorrow evening, so the sensible decision has been made to call it off early so no-one has to make an unnecessary journey.
It means that the Gladiators have not had a home meeting since they lost 47-42 at home to Oxford Cheetahs on June 20.
That has been a result of several postponements and a fragmented fixture list, which has frustratingly seen them without a meeting on several dry Tuesdays during that period.
The Gladiators are next scheduled to be in action at Birmingham Brummies on Wednesday night, before a home match with Berwick Bandits next Tuesday.