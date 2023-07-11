PLYMOUTH Gladiators' mouth-watering Cab Direct Championship match with Glasgow Tigers tonight has been postponed due to a waterlogged track.
It is the second successive week that a meeting has fallen victim to the bad weather, after the eleventh-hour postponement of last Tuesday's match at home to Berwick Bandits.
Last night's very heavy rain has caused the call-off, added to a forecast for the possibility of more showers later today.
The Berwick match has been re-arranged for Tuesday, August 8, with a new date for the Glasgow meeting still to be fixed.
It is a busy end of the week for the Gladiators, as they have league meetings at Edinburgh Monarchs on Friday night and Berwick Bandits on Saturday night, but they have no scheduled meeting next Tuesday.