PLYMOUTH Gladiators were eventually thwarted in their attempts to ensure last night's Cab Direct Championship match with Berwick Bandits went ahead – with the meeting being called off around half an hour before the scheduled 7pm start time.
Gladiators promoter Mark Phillips had been hopeful that covering the entry to bends one and three with giant tarpaulins would enable racing to take place, despite persistent rain from lunchtime onwards.
When the rain briefly stopped and the covers were removed, revealing a pretty dry track underneath, things looked more promising, while heat leaders Richie Worrall and his mechanic David Wallinger, and skipper Kyle Howarth, worked hard to sweep water off the parts of the track that had been left uncovered.
However, the rain returned and got heavier, leaving the referee with no option but to postpone the meeting to a date still to be confirmed.
It was disappointing for the club after all the efforts Phillips and the track staff had put in trying to get the meeting on.
The Gladiators are next in action on Tuesday when title-chasing Glasgow Warriors visit The Coliseum (7pm).