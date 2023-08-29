PLYMOUTH Gladiators have brought in two guests for their crunch clash with Edinburgh Monarchs at The Coliseum tonight (7pm) as the battle for the sixth and final Cab Direct Championship play-off place continues.
Even though the Gladiators have lost their last 10 Championship fixtures, as part of a 13-match losing streak in all competitions, they remarkably still have a chance of making the end-of-season showdown.
The Monarchs currently fill that sixth place, five points ahead of bottom side Plymouth, but the Gladiators still have five matches remaining, including double headers against fellow bottom four sides Edinburgh and Berwick Bandits, and a trip to Birmingham Brummies, so it is still all to play for.
Both sides tonight are heavily depleted due to injuries.
The Gladiators bring in Poole's Kyle Newman and Leicester Cubs' Max Perry for the injured Dan Thompson and Dan Gilkes, with rider replacement for Ben Barker.
The Monarchs have called up Eric Riss as a guest for Craig Cook after his recent impressive display for Redcar Bears at The Coliseum, while Luke Killeen - recently released by Oxford Cheetahs – will guest for Dayle Wood.
Plymouth Gladiators: 1.Kyle Howarth (captain) 2. Kyle Newman (guest). 3. Rider replacement Ben Barker 4. Max Perry (guest) 5. Richie Worrall 6. James Pearson 7. Ben Trigger.
Edinburgh Monarchs: 1.Erik Riss (guest) 2. Max Clegg 3. Kye Thomson 4. Paca Castanga 5. Josh Pickering (captain) 6. Luke Killeen 7. Bastian Borke.