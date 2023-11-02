PLYMOUTH Gladiators ace Richie Worrall has been suspended for nine months after failing a drugs test.
The Speedway Control Bureau held a disciplinary hearing at ACU House in Rugby yesterday - which Worrall attended and represented himself – which related to breaches of anti-doping regulations.
After hearing all the evidence regarding the test that took place, initially at Plymouth Speedway on September 5, and subsequently at the laboratory, confirmation which the SCB received on September 11, the disciplinary panel found Worrall guilty of having prohibited substances in his body, namely cocaine and benzoylecgonine.
Having considered all mitigation prior to sentencing, the panel banned Worrall for 18 months, of which the second nine months will be suspended, ot be dated from September 5, which means he will be able to race again at the beginning of next June. Worrall must undergo regular testing, furnishing the results to the SCB, for the two months prior to resuming racing, at his own expense. He was also fined £1,500, to be paid within 30 days from November 1.
There was also a disciplinary hearing for Steve Boxall, who was riding for Berwick Bandits, into a similar breach of anti-doping regulations. Neither Boxall, nor any representative acting on his behalf, attended the hearing.
After hearing all the evidence regarding the test that took place, initially at Plymouth Speedway on September 5, and subsequently at the laboratory, confirmation which the SCB received on September 11, the disciplinary panel found Boxall guilty of having prohibited substances in his body, namely cocaine and benzoylecgonine.
With Boxall having previous disciplinary history, having served a two-year suspension for failing to provide an anti-doping test in 2018, he was handed a four-year ban dated from September 5.
The final year of the ban will be suspended he attends rehabilitation Counselling, including providing proof of such attendance to the SCB, at his own expense.
He must also undergo regular testing, furnishing the results to the SCB, for the two months prior to resuming racing, at his own expense and he was also fined £1,500.