STEWART Yetton has signed a new contract with Truro City to remain with the club as assistant manager, writes Gareth Davies.
The club’s all-time leading goalscorer, his association with City stretches back to 2005, when he left Tiverton Town to sign for a Truro side that, at the time, were playing in the old South Western League.
Yetton was instrumental in Truro’s rise through the leagues, which saw the side achieve four promotions in five seasons. He also played a lead role in the City side which won the FA Vase at Wembley in 2007, with a 3-1 win over AFC Totton.
Beginning his career at Plymouth Argyle in 2003, Yetton also served Weymouth with distinction after leaving Truro in 2013.
And after departing the Dorset outfit, he returned to Truro in 2017 before his career went full circle and a move back to Tiverton for the 2018-19 campaign.
But his City love affair was rekindled for third time in the summer of 2019 as Paul Wotton’s right-hand man, with Truro regaining their Step Two status last year, winning promotion back to National League South after a four-year absence.
“It was a really easy decision to make to sign a new contract,” Yetton told trurocity.co.uk. “When Paul said he was going to stay, he said he wanted me to stay also and from my point of view, there wasn’t any discussion, it was a simple decision of saying yes.
“Everything was easily agreed and I am so looking forward to the club moving back home and building for the future.
“This club has given me so much, including memories and opportunities, and I am pleased to be a part of this club going forward. I have been associated with this club for close to 18 years and I would consider myself to be a Truro fan now.
“This next chapter for our club will be at a new ground in Truro, and it is exciting. I will feel very honoured at the first game when we move back to be stood on the sidelines with Paul.
“It will be a special day to see my club move back, not just for us as staff and players, but for the supporters. Some of them have been following the club for a lot longer than I have been around, and next season we will be all back together in Truro.”