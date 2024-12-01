By Gareth Davies
ASSISTANT boss Stewart Yetton hailed the performance of his Truro City side at Dorking Wanderers as ‘one of our best’ in the 2024/25 campaign to date.
In a game of few chances, both sides kept their respective powders dry at Meadowbank as it finished 0-0.
However, of the goalscoring opportunities that did materialise, the best of those went to City. Connor Riley-Lowe had the best chance of the first half when he poked just wide of the post whilst after the turnaround, home custodian Harrison Foulkes produced a wonderful save to deny Tyler Harvey.
“We would have been happy with a point beforehand,” Yetton told trurocity.co.uk. “I think the boys have been magnificent today and dare I say one of our best away performances of the season.
“We had the better chances and we are slightly disappointed not to get all three points but as I said, we would have snapped your hand off for a point against one of the league’s best teams, with one of the biggest budgets.
“Overall, it is no small feat to come here and get a point. We are 20 games into the season and results like this are testament to the lads we have in the changing room.
“We are coming into games like this without fear and we are delivering performances. I thought we looked like a strong, solid side that looked difficult to break down.
“We have one of the best defensive records in the league and we should have kept more clean sheets, but the odd goal conceded here and there has stopped that. The defenders will be pleased after a clean sheet and (goalkeeper) Dan Lavercombe too.”
The result, coupled with second-placed Weston-super-Mare losing at Worthing, means City who have this Saturday off, still sit top of the National League South standings.