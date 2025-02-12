ASSISTANT manager Stewart Yetton felt his Truro City side had let two points slip as they conceded a late equaliser to visiting Farnborough in their latest National League South encounter.
A first half strike from Jaze Kabia, his 13th of the campaign, had given the Tinners the lead.
However, City’s failure to add to their tally, squandering a number of second-half chances, came back to bite them when Jonny Stuttle grabbed an equaliser.
The point means City remain seventh in the standings, occupying the last of the play-off places, but they do remain firmly in the mix with those challenging for promotion around them.
“You always want to press that advantage home and get the three points, so we will certainly look at that as probably two points that we let slip away,” said Yetton at the final whistle.
“We’ll try not to dwell on that too long and learn from the mistakes we made and go again on Saturday [against Tonbridge Angels].
“When you’ve got that lead you’re disappointed when you can press it home or hang on to that lead. We felt we made a mistake for the goal. They’ll think that they've maybe worked it well - we think we've missed two opportunities to clear the ball.”