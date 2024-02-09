PLYMOUTH Argyle striker Morgan Whittaker has won the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award for January.
The Argyle forward played in all five of the Pilgrims' January fixtures, scoring against Watford, Sutton United, Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City. Argyle remained unbeaten during the month under new head coach Ian Foster, who made Whittaker captain for several games.
Whittaker has already got February off to a perfect start, scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win against his former side, Swansea City, and becoming the joint-top goalscorer in the division, with 16 league goals.
“I am so happy to win this award,” said Morgan. “First of all, it was a great January for the team. We stayed unbeaten, picked up some really important league points and had some excellent performances, home and away.
“For me personally, it went really well, scoring some important goals and helping the team. I am so happy at the moment, really enjoying my football and loving life in the South West.
“It is not possible to win awards like this without the support of my team-mates. We have a great group of lads here who are really talented and are a joy to play with.
“The gaffer has shown faith in me, letting me play my game and express myself, as well as giving me the responsibility of the captain’s armband.
“I also want to thank the Green Army for their support. Our fans, wherever they are, are so passionate and so supportive. I love scoring goals for them, and I hope there are more to come for the rest of the season.”
Morgan beat Leeds winger Dan James, Stuart Armstrong of Southampton and Watford goalkeeper Ben Hamer to the award.
Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman said: “Morgan Whittaker has been a consistent performer this season but is excelling in his role as captain under new manager Ian Foster. He is finding new ways to score in a team that are slowly finding their feet in the Championship."
Foster himself was nominated for the manager of the month award, which was won by Daniel Farke of Leeds United. “It’s a wonderful honour for Morgan,” said Foster.
“There are some outstanding players at this level. January is always a difficult month on the back of a busy Christmas period, so it shows the levels of his fitness and his consistency.
“He has had to adapt to playing under a different coach with different players, so he's had a lot to think about.
“He's a wonderfully gifted player, and it's well deserved.”