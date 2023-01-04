Morgan Whittaker has admitted he is 'devastated' to have been recalled from his loan spell with Plymouth Argyle by his parent club Swansea City.
The 21-year-old striker has scored nine goals in 25 league appearances for the Pilgrims this season.
Posting on social media, Whittaker said: "I just wanted to say a huge thank you to the fans, players and staff at Argyle.
"The club is so special to me and some of the best moments of my career have happened here.
"I am devastated that I could not continue here for the whole season, but I hope the Pilgrims go and get promotion, because they desrve it.
"I will be supporting from afar. Up the Argyle."