Saturday, April 1
Toolstation Western League, Premier Division (3pm): Ashton and Backwell United v Torpoint Athletic – OFF, Buckland Athletic v Keynsham Town, Cadbury Heath v Barnstaple Town – OFF, Clevedon Town v Sherborne Town, Mousehole v Shepton Mallet, Saltash United v Bridgwater United – OFF , Street v Millbrook, Wellington v Helston Athletic, Welton Rovers v Falmouth Town – OFF.
SWPL Premier East (3pm): Bovey Tracey v Cullompton Rangers, Crediton United v Brixham – OFF, Elburton Villa v Newton Abbot Spurs – OFF, Elmore v Torrington – OFF, Holsworthy v Bridport – OFF, Honiton Town v Dartmouth – OFF, Teignmouth v Ivybridge Town, Torridgeside v Axminster Town – OFF.
SWPL Premier West (3pm): St Blazey v Launceston, St Dennis v Dobwalls – OFF, Wadebridge Town v St Austell.
St Piran League East (3pm): Launceston Res v Sticker Res, Millbrook Res v Gunnislake Res, Saltash Borough v Polperro, Torpoint Athletic Res v St Mawgan, St Austell Res v St Dominick.
East Cornwall Premier League (2.30pm): Foxhole Stars v Wadebridge Town Res, Looe Town v Torpoint Athletic Thirds, North Petherwin v St Blazey Res, Roche v St Columb Major, St Minver v St Dennis Res, St Stephen v Liskeard Athletic Res, St Teath v St Newlyn East.
Duchy League, Premier Division (2.30pm): Dobwalls Res v Southgate Seniors, Gorran v Bodmin Town Seconds, Lanivet Inn v Boscastle, Lifton v St Merryn, Polzeath v Mevagissey, St Dominick Res v Lostwithiel. Division One (2.30pm): Boscastle Res v Foxhole Stars Res, Calstock v St Cleer, Gunnislake Res v St Minver Res, Pensilva v Gerrans and St Mawes United, St Mawgan Res v Holywell and Cubert. Division Two (2.30pm): Bodmin Dragon v Castle Loyale, Indian Queens v Week St Mary, Lanreath v St Eval Spitfires, Lostwithiel Res v Bude Town Res.
Sunday, April 2
Cornwall Women’s League, Division Two (2pm): Charlestown v Callington Town, Wadebridge Town v Ludgvan.