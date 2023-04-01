SWPL Premier East (3pm): Bovey Tracey v Cullompton Rangers, Crediton United v Brixham – OFF, Elburton Villa v Newton Abbot Spurs – OFF, Elmore v Torrington – OFF, Holsworthy v Bridport – OFF, Honiton Town v Dartmouth – OFF, Teignmouth v Ivybridge Town, Torridgeside v Axminster Town – OFF.