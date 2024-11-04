DOBWALLS showed another side of their character on Saturday as they fought back from a nightmare start to take all three points away from Vogue Park.Having defended heroically a week before to keep a clean sheet against leaders Newquay, the men from Lantoom found themselves 2-0 down after 23 minutes to two well-taken goals by Wade Brown.But they somehow hauled themselves off the ground with skipper James Forrest reducing the arrears five minutes later with a shot from 15 yards which took a deflection on the way to the net.And it was 2-2 seven minutes before half-time when substitute Kai Burrell, only just on the field in place of the injured Charlie Mahoney, blasted a close range shot into the roof of the net via the underside of the bar.Once level, Dobwalls became the dominant force and their cause was helped when St Day had midfield man Josh Margetts sent off just before the break for two yellow card offences within a minute.And it was no surprise when the visitors swept ahead three minutes into the second half when Charlie Castlehouse finished off from close range after a mazy run through St Day’s defence by winger Kaycee Ogwu.Credit to the referee, who played the advantage as Ogwu was fouled at the start of his run but stayed on his feet and eventually laid on the pass for Castlehouse to score.St Day were forced to attack in a bid to find an equaliser but that left gaping holes at the back and Dobwalls, and Ogwu in particular, exploited them time and time again.Several opportunities to kill off the game were missed before substitute Dan Tate found the back of the net from 10 yards two minutes into time added on after more Ogwu magic on the left byline. Victory moved Dobwalls up to third place in the table and on the evidence of their last two performances they are there on merit.