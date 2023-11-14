TRURO City's Vanarama National League South game at home to Taunton Town at Bolitho Park tonight has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
It comes as no surprise after another night of heavy rain in the Plymouth area.
A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.
It is the second postponement at home for Truro in the space of four days, after their game with Dartford on Saturday went the same way.
They are next scheduled to be in action on Saturday when they travel to Hungerford Town in the Isuzu FA Trophy Second Round Proper for a 3pm kick-off.