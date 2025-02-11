TRURO City have extended the loan of defender Zac Bell until the end of the 2024/25 season.
The 21-year-old right-back initially joined John Askey’s side on a month-long deal from Maidenhead United last month and has since gone on to make four appearances for the National League South outfit.
Bell, a former Welsh Under-19s player, came through Bristol City’s academy before moving to Maidenhead last summer after loan spells at Yeovil Town, Bath City and Taunton Town.
It caps a busy few weeks for Askey, who as well as ensuring the services of Bell, has also extended the loan of Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain until the end of the season, as well as bringing in former Plymouth Argyle forward Luke Jephcott on loan from Newport County.
The Tinners – who defeated Hampton & Richmond 3-1 on Saturday – resume league action this evening when they play host to Farnborough at the Truro City Stadium (7.45pm).
Truro currently sit seventh in the division on 53 points, six points adrift of leaders Dorking Wanderers.