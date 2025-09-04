Jewson Western League Premier Division preview – Saturday, September 6
IN-FORM Torpoint Athletic have yet to taste defeat this term but will have to switch back into league mode tomorrow when they welcome Shepton Mallet to The Mill.
That tie in South Wales sees the Cornishmen face a side three leagues above them, but before then they face crucial clashes in their Western League Premier Division campaign.
Joint bosses Dean Cardew and Karl Curtis have masterminded an unbeaten start with four wins and a draw and now face two sides also in the top eight.
First up is a visit from Somerset outfit Shepton Mallet, before they visit Cornish rivals Helston Athletic on Tuesday night.
Win both and Torpoint will fancy of a push for the play-offs.
While the Point are third, they sit two points behind neighbours Saltash United, albeit having played two less.
The Ashes won their first five before defeats to Barnstaple Town and Sidmouth Town – and boss Lee Britchford takes his side to newly-promoted Bradford Town.
It is the first Saturday game the hosts have had all season at home, but Saltash know if they play like they can, a positive result is possible against a side with two wins, two draws and as many defeats.
Like Torpoint, Helston also sit on 13 points before they visit Wellington.
Welly have played five league games – all away from home due to cricket being played at the Recreation Ground.
However, it is a tough place to go and the Tangerine Army will be out in force to try and gain revenge for Helston’s 2-1 victory on the opening day.
At the bottom, St Austell need a pick me up when they welcome Brislington to Poltair.
The Lillywhites have conceded 40 goals in their opening seven games and have yet to pick up a point.
Last week they were well in the game at Oldland midway through the second half, before a late flurry from the hosts made it 5-0.
Brislington are also from Bristol and the Saints will hope to utilise home advantage against a side who are 14th.
There is a big game for both Newquay and Nailsea and Tickenham when they meet at Mount Wise.
Newquay have won just one of their opening five league games – while Nailsea travel with just a draw to their name from seven fixtures.
They have also bolstered their squad in recent days, which will likely make it harder for the Peppermints, but if Shaun Middleton’s side are to survive at Step Five, these are the games they have to target.
St Blazey have played eight times already and have just six points before their tough-looking trip to Buckland Athletic.
The Green and Blacks were hammered 5-0 by visiting Street last Saturday a performance manager Mark Carter described as ‘unacceptable’, and things don’t get easier when they head to South Devon.
Ambitious Buckland are looking to become a Southern League club in the not too distant future and under former Saltash and Helson boss Matt Cusack, have four wins and a draw from their six outings.
Western League fixtures – Saturday, September 6 (3pm): Bradford Town v Saltash United, Bridgwater United v Oldland Abbotonians, Buckland Athletic v St Blazey, Clevedon Town v Street, Ivybridge Town v Barnstaple Town, Newquay v Nailsea and Tickenham, Paulton Rovers v Sidmouth Town, St Austell v Brislington, Torpoint Athletic v Shepton Mallet, Wellington v Helston Athletic.
