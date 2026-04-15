WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Oldland Abbotonians 0 Torpoint Athletic 2
TORPOINT kept their automatic promotion hopes alive last night with a hard-earned three points in Bristol thanks to goals from Freddie Chapman and Curtis Damerell.
Goalkeeper Ryan Rickard also starred with a vital penalty save to deny Rushon Walter-Brown in the 51st minute when it was only 1-0.
Torpoint are now two points behind leaders Paulton Rovers, have a game in hand on them, and play them at The Mill this Saturday.
If Paulton win what is their last scheduled game of the season they will clinch the title and promotion to Southern League Division One South.
If Torpoint secure victory, they would be able to snatch the title and promotion by winning their home game in-hand against Wellington next Tuesday (April 21).
If Saturday’s clash ends in a draw, Barnstaple could leapfrog both of them with a win at Oldland Abbotonians which will be played at the same time as the game at The Mill.
Apart from the suspended central defender Callum O’Brien, Torpoint took a strong squad up to Bristol and made an excellent start by taking the lead after 15 minutes.
Dave Barker’s cross from the right caused problems for the home defence and Chapman arrived to head into the net.
The visitors pressed for another goal before half-time but they were frustrated by the hosts, who defended well.
And six minutes into the second half Oldland were handed a golden opportunity to equalise when they were awarded a penalty, but Rickard kept out Walter-Brown’s poor spot-kick.
Torpoint freshened things up around the hour mark with Owen Haslam and Joe Rapson coming off the bench to replace Laurence Murray and Rikki Shepherd respectively.
And it was Rapson who provided the ball from which Damerell converted to give Torpoint a crucial two-goal advantage nine minutes from time.
James Rowe and Darren Hicks were brought on for the last few minutes as the visitors protected their lead and pocketed the points.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Ryan Rickard, Dave Barker, Sam Hepworth, Laurence Murray (Owen Haslam, 58), Freddie Chapman, Elliott Crawford, Sam Pearson (James Rowe, 88), Rikki Shepherd (Joe Rapson, 62), Curtis Damerell, Tom Payne (Darren Hicks, 88), Callum Martindale. Sub not used: Sam Morgan.
Torpoint Athletic man-of-the-match: Sam Hepworth.
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