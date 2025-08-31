By Robbie Morris and Garry Wood at The New Gerald Buxton Sports Ground
EMIRATES FA CUP FIRST QUALIFYING ROUND (SATURDAY)
Royal Wootton Bassett Town 1 Torpoint Athletic 3
TORPOINT Athletic made club history by progressing to the Second Qualifying Round for the first time in their modern history on a wet Saturday afternoon in Wiltshire.
The home side took a 13th minute lead via Marcel Lewis, but a rousing second half performance, which included a goal of the season contender from Tom Payne, and efforts either side from Sam Pearson, got the job done.
The match was delayed by 70 minutes due to the Torpoint coach being stuck on M5 by Weston-Super-Mare. This was because of a bad accident on the north bound carriageway, which also affected other Cornish clubs travelling to the Bristol area.
With the hosts playing with the strong wind in the first half they made the most of the added assistance. In the ninth minute, Jon Peachy-Score was played into the area, but his shot went looping over the bar.
The Bassett were on the front foot and took the lead four minutes later. Ollie Smith put through Lewis on the right wing, who cut inside before driving home a curling effort with his left foot past James Morley.
Midway through the half, good build-up play by the visiting midfield played through Dave Barker, but his effort from the edge of the area was well saved by Adam House.
Moments later the dangerous Lewis went close again as his 18-yard effort narrowly went over.
Chances were few and far between due to the difficult conditions, but the next opportunity came four minutes before the break when Ed Taylor fired wide.
It was the visitors’ turn to play with the wind in the second half and within ten minutes they had turned the match around in some style.
In the 51st minute, Curtis Damerell played in man-of-the-match Sam Pearson who fired past House from 12 yards.
Three minutes later saw Torpoint take the lead in style.
Tom Payne from just inside the Bassett half saw House off his line and struck a shot home to the amazement of everyone in ground.
The home side had their moments and just past the hour, Smith sent a ball into the area that found Lewis whose low drive was well-saved by Morley.
With the hosts searching for an equaliser, it meant space at the back and on 72 minutes Joe Rapson cut into the area before seeing shot blocked from a tight angle.
In the final minute of the cup tie, Torpoint made sure they had a safe passage into the next round when they doubled their advantage.
A quick pass by Morley to Damerell on the left saw the striker send the ball down the wing to Pearson.
The former Millbrook man cut into the area before squaring the ball across to Ryan Richards who blasted home past House from 12 yards in front of the jubilant travelling Torpoint fans, who were witnessing their side make history.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: James Morley, Dave Barker, Sam Hepworth, Owen Haslam, Elliott Crawford (capt), Joe Rapson (Sam Morgan, 75), CurtisDamerell, Callum Martindale (James Rowe, 43), Sam Pearson, Tom Payne (Ryan Richards, 62), Fred Chapman.
Torpoint Athletic man-of-the-match: Sam Pearson.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.