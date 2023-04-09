TORPOINT Athletic retained their Clive Rosevear Insurance East Cornwall Premier League Cup crown with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Foxhole Stars at Blaise Park this afternoon.
Point took the lead with a 15th-minute penalty from Jay Hussey after Ryan Easterbrook had been brought down just inside the area.
They made it 2-0 in the 33rd minute when Josh Payn latched onto an underhit back pass by Foxhole, running across the penalty area before slotting home.
Courtney Rowe pulled a goal back for the Stars in the 72nd minute when he finished at the back post, four minutes after they had seen a goal controversially chalked off for a foul on Point goalkeeper Harry Jackson.
But Point hung on, and also had a goal of their own, by Easterbrook three minutes from time, correctly ruled out for offside, as they inflicted Foxhole's first defeat of the season.
It made it four trophies in two years for Point's third team under manager Callum Bays, and was a repeat of their 3-0 success over Foxhole at St Blazey in last year's final.
It is the last ECPL League Cup final due to the restructuring ahead of next season.
See this week's Cornish Times for a full report, reaction and more pictures.