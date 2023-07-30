TORPOINT Athletic were the only Cornish team to win their Toolstation Western League Premier Division opener on Saturday.
They triumphed 2-0 at home to league newcomers Nailsea and Tickenham with a quality goal in each half from Ryan Richards and James Lorenz, though Lorenz suffered a worrying injury to his knee when celebrating his goal.
Saltash United lost a ding-dong battle 3-2 at Oldland Abbotonians, with Kieran O'Melia credited with both of the Ashes' goals, the second of which was deflected past the goalkeeper by a defender.
Millbrook, as feared after their disrupted pre-season, suffered a heavy 8-1 home defeat to Bridgwater United at Jenkins Park.
St Blazey drew 1-1 at home to Shepton Mallet, scoring through Martin Giles in the 61st minute, though they lost striker Luke Cloke to a 35th-minute red card, two minutes after Shepton also had a player sent off.
Falmouth fought out a 0-0 draw at newly-promoted Brixham, while Helston Athletic drew 2-2 at home to Wellington after being 2-0 up, thanks to first-half goals from Rikki Shepherd and Rubin Wilson.