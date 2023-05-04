TORPOINT Athletic have named a new management team for their reserves side who play in the St Piran League.
Joining Callum Bays, who has been promoted from managing the third team in the East Cornwall Premier League, will be Steve Manuel and Bruce Weir.
A club spokesperson said: "Steve brings a wealth of experience from within local football, with his most recent position at Saltash United Reserves where he oversaw a successful period for the team.
"We're confident that his addition to the club will help push our standards and values to the team whilst promoting players to our Western League side.
"Bruce is no stranger to Torpoint, having represented the club in his playing days. Having captained our third team in the Duchy League, he is committed to improving our standing in the St Piran League.
"Callum requires no introduction, with over 15 years at the club. He has spent the past six seasons as manager or assistant manager for our third team.
"After guiding the side to the ECPL post merger, he oversaw the side winning the League, Cup and Evely Cup in the 2021/22 season. This season has seen him, and the side, retain the League Cup after defeating Foxhole."
Bays commented: "I am sad to say, after my debut in 2005, that my time with the third team is almost over with only three league games remaining. But I’m looking forward to making the step up to the second team and challenging myself and pushing the team on."
Meanwhile, Torpoint's Plymouth and West Devon League side is on the search for a new manager for the 2023/24 season after Max Greenham informed the club that he would be stepping down from his management role at the end of the current campaign.
A club spokesperson said: "Max took over the management duties last season and has continued to ensure that there is a pathway through to men's football from our under-18s and under-16s.
"He can be credited for the progression of Myles Rio Driver, Aiden Bark and Cam Ross through to the ECPL side. With three games left in the season, he'll look to pick up as many points as he can.
"Max won't be leaving Torpoint AFC, though, as he'll continue his role on the committee.
"We thank Max for his drive both on and off the field over the past 18 months and wish him and partner Lucy the best as they await the birth of their son in the summer."