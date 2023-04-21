TORPOINT Athletic made the long midweek trip to Bristol to play bottom side Cadbury Heath on Wednesday night at Springfield and came back with a 3-2 victory.
The match was a battle throughout, but the visitors came out on top for their fifth straight win and they are now undefeated in seven games to consolidate a mid-table position in their first season at Step Five.
Gary Hird after 10 minutes and a 30th-minute Curtis Damerell penalty saw them level at 2-2 at the break, before Damerell scored what proved to be the winner in the 53rd minute.
Point are in action again tomorrow when they entertain Ilfracombe Town at The Mill.