One game that looked certain to go ahead this weekend, amid what is set to be a heap of postponements due to the wet weather, was Torpoint Athletic's Toolstation Western League Premier Division game at Keynsham Town.
Keynsham have a 3G pitch so the heavy rain was seemingly not likely to be an issue.
However, their Crown Field ground is situated on a flood plain, and their ground has been left more suited to sailing boats than playing football, leading to the match being called off at lunchtime today.
Keynsham humorously tweeted: "It probably won't come as much of a surprise, but tomorrow's game at home to Torpoint Athletic has been postponed, as we are unable to raise a water polo team!"
Millbrook's home game against Cadbury Heath tomorrow was also called off this evening.
Meanwhile, the South West Peninsula League have invoked the severe weather protocol, meaning clubs could call off games from 9am today without the need for a pitch inspection by a referee.
With a band of heavy rain due to cross the region tonight and last until the middle of tomorrow morning, the situation is looking pretty bleak again for the football fixture list.
SWPL secretary Phil Hiscox said: "The severe weather protocol has been invoked for games this weekend and I will accept a postponement from 9am Friday onwards, without need for a referee's pitch inspection, provided a responsible club official who knows their ground has checked it all out."
Liskeard Athletic's trip to Penzance tomorrow, postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, has been re-arranged for Easter Monday, April 10, with a 2pm kick-off, while Launceston at home to St Austell is also off.
In Premier East, Elmore versus Elburton Villa, Sidmouth Town against Dartmouth, and Torrington versus Teignmouth have all been postponed.