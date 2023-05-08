THOUSANDS of Plymouth Argyle supporters defied the miserable weather conditions to turn out for the club's open-top bus parade through the city at lunchtime to celebrate winning promotion and the League One title.
Argyle won 3-1 at Port Vale yesterday to clinch the championship, having secured promotion the week before.
The Pilgrims' players emerged through thick fog on board four luxury yachts from Princess Yachts to dock at The Barbican, where they were greeted by hundreds of supporters.
They then boarded three open-top buses which set off around the Hoe Promenade and through the city centre before heading to Home Park, with thousands of people bedecked in green and white and waving flags and scarves lining the route.