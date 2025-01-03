IT’S another big day at both ends of the SWPL Premier West table tomorrow as the first fixtures of 2025 take place.
Newquay lead the way by three points from Liskeard Athletic and they have the chance to extend that to six when they go to Camelford.
The Blues have the afternoon off, so if the Peppermints can leave Trefrew Park with a 15th win of the season from 18 games, they will be in command.
Dobwalls and Wendron United – in third and fourth respectively – are also without a fixture.
At the other end of the table, Millbrook are six points behind second bottom Launceston with a game in-hand, but with the Clarets picking up four points from their last two games, know they need to start getting results on the board.
The Brook welcome mid-table Holsworthy to Jenkins Park with the Magpies looking to extend their six-point cushion over Launceston who entertain Truro City Reserves at Pennygillam.
Truro are well-placed in eighth on 22 points, but the Clarets’ availability issues are easing and will fancy their chances on a fourth win of the season.
There’s a big game at Priory Park as Bodmin Town welcome Bude Town.
The visitors have a huge Cornwall Senior Cup quarter-final with Southern League Division South side Falmouth Town on Wednesday night, but tomorrow’s clash is of bigger importance as they sit just five points clear of Launceston.
Bodmin are two points behind the Seasiders, but did beat Millbrook 3-1 last time out on home turf on December 21.
Penzance are just two points off Wendron United with both sides having 12 of their 30 fixtures remaining, and could leapfrog the Dron into fourth if they win on their trip to Wadebridge Town.
If the Bridgers do prevail, then Callington will hope to take advantage and move up to fifth when they visit St Day for the first time ever.
There is also a SWPL League Cup tie as the West takes on the East at Burngullow Park.
Sticker, now up to ninth following a good run of form, welcome East Devon outfit Honiton Town.
The Hippos travel to the Duchy also in mid-table so both sides will fancy their chances of reaching the last eight where Newquay await.
SWPL Premier West fixtures (3pm unless stated): Bodmin Town v Bude Town (2.30pm), Camelford v Newquay, Launceston v Truro City Reserves, Millbrook v Holsworthy, St Day v Callington Town (2.15pm), Wadebridge Town v Penzance (2.15pm).
SWPL, Walter C Parson League Cup third-round (3pm): Sticker v Honiton Town.