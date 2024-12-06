NEW leaders Wendron United will seek to maintain their position at the top of the table in SWPL Premier West tomorrow when they welcome strugglers Launceston to Underlane (2.15pm).
The Dron took advantage of Dobwalls’ postponement and Newquay’s SWPL League Cup fixture with Bridport to go to the summit on goal difference, although they have played three more times than some.
Liskeard also moved to within a victory of top spot after easing past Truro City Reserves 4-1 at Lux Park on Saturday.
But it is Wendron who will end the day top if they see off a Clarets side, who arrive having moved off the foot of the table with a crucial 2-1 success over St Day last Saturday.
Launceston’s season has been beset by injuries, suspensions and unavailability, but with personnel returning, will hope to work their way up towards the sides above them in the coming weeks.
If they can get reward at Underlane then the rest of the top sides will seek to take advantage.
Dobwalls host 13th-placed Camelford at Lantoom Park, while Newquay, who beat Bridport to progress to the last eight, are also at home as they welcome a Callington Town outfit that look a good bet for a top six finish.
Liskeard in fourth welcome Penzance who look set to battle Cally and Wadebridge Town for fifth.
At the bottom, Millbrook are now two points behind Launceston and go in search of just a second win of the season when they visit mid-table Bude Town.
Victory at Broadclose Park for the Brook, coupled with a Wendron victory, would move them off the foot of the table.
Bodmin Town earned a priceless 2-1 success over Holsworthy last Saturday thanks to two Callum McGhee penalties, the latter coming at the start of injury-time, and they head down the A30 to tackle mid-table St Day.
If they are beaten and Launceston win then Simon Minnett’s side could drop to second bottom.
Holsworthy have not won in 11 league games and could do with a pick me up when they visit Sticker.
Both sides have played 16 games with the Cornish outfit a point ahead (17 to 16), but both could do with three points to move towards mid-table.
Two sides enjoying decent seasons are Truro City Reserves and Wadebridge Town with both sides sitting next to each other in the top eight.
They have met twice already this season at Wadebridge with City taking the spoils in the league before the Bridgers got their revenge in the League Cup.
But with Wadebridge hoping to finish towards the top five, three points at the Truro City Stadium is much needed.
Truro on the other hand continue to develop their promising youngsters and have won six of their 16 games having struggled last year in their first season back since promotion.
2.15pm kick-offs: St Day v Bodmin Town Wendron United v Launceston.
3pm kick-offs: Bude Town v Millbrook, Dobwalls v Camelford, Liskeard Athletic v Penzance, Newquay v Callington Town, Sticker v Holsworthy, Truro City Reserves v Wadebridge Town.