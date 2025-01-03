Truro City are delighted to announce the loan signing of Mitchell Bates from Swansea City.
The 20-year-old midfielder has joined the Tinners until the end of the 2024-25 Vanarama National League South campaign.
Bates cut his formative footballing teeth at the Liberty Stadium but after five years, joined Welsh Premier outfit Briton Ferry Llansawel.
He caught the eye in senior football with Ferry and after a successful trial period in February 2023, rejoined the Swans.
Bates has impressively captained the Championship side’s under-21 team this term, whilst this temporary switch to Truro has allowed Swansea to take up an option to extend his contract through to the summer of 2026.
“We are short in numbers, especially in midfield with Yassine (En-Neyah) being injured,” boss John Askey told trurocity.co.uk.
“It was important that we got someone in and Mitchell will be looking to make further steps into men’s football and prove himself.
“It is his first loan and we hope it is a successful one, with this move helping him with his career.”