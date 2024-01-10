JAMES Rowe came off the bench to smash home an 83rd-minute winner and send Liskeard Athletic into the semi-finals of the Ward Williams Cornwall Senior Cup with a 2-1 victory at Penzance last night.
On a bitterly cold evening at Penlee Park, Rowe arrived at the far post to get on the end of an excellent cross from the left by Ben Collins only a minute after coming on as a substitute.
After spending last season with the Blues, Rowe now plays for Torpoint Athletic in the Western League Premier Division, but he is still dual-registered with Liskeard and came into their squad for the clash against the Magpies, with skipper Max Gilbert nursing an injury.
Rowe is in need of game time after only recently returning from a long injury lay-off.
Penzance had taken the lead against the South West Peninsula League Premier West leaders after only 12 minutes when a superb ball in by Jacob Trudgeon was fired home by Darryl Richards.
But Liskeard equalised only 10 minutes later when Mark Vercesi was adjudged to have handled the ball after a goalmouth scramble following a corner, and Blues' top scorer Mike Smith stepped up to slot the penalty.
Liskeard were indebted to some good first-half saves from Sam Borthwick, while battling Penzance felt aggrieved over several decisions from referee Nigel D'Arcy in the second period.
But it was Liskeard who go through to the semi-final draw, taking place tomorrow.
They will be joined by Falmouth Town, who beat St Blazey 3-1 last night, and the winners of tonight's two remaining quarter-finals between St Austell and Helston Athletic, and Newquay versus Bodmin Town.