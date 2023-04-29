PLYMOUTH Argyle will be playing Championship football for the first time in 13 years next season after clinching promotion with a 1-0 victory over Burton Albion at Home Park thia afternoon.
A goal by Niall Ennis on the stroke of half-time settled a tight game played out in front of a sell-out 16,634 crowd.
It is a superb achievement by Argyle boss Steven Schumacher, his coaches and players.
Ipswich will also join the Greens in going up after thrashing Exeter City 6-0 at Portman Road.
Sheffield Wednesday will have to settle for a place in the play-offs, despite their 3-0 triumph at Shrewsbury Town.
Argyle now have an incredible 98 points and can clinch the title if they win at Port vale next Sunday. They are one point ahead of Ipswich, who face a trip to Fleetwood the same day.