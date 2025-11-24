By Kevin Marriott
WESTERN LEAGUE - PREMIER DIVISION
St Austell 0 Street 4
ST AUSTELL’S first game since the resignation of manager Adam Castlehouse ended in their 19th successive defeat – but their opponents were full of praise for them.
A Street spokesman wrote on social media: “St Austell never gave up and kept playing football throughout the game. Best of luck for the rest of the season.”
Having been unable to fulfil last week’s fixture at Clevedon because of a lack of players, the Lillywhites were able to name five substitutes for this game with most of the squad Castlehouse recruited making themselves available.
On Saturday all of the damage, from the Lillywhites’ point of view, was done in a six-minute period just before half-time when Street, already 1-0 up thanks to Lewis Morgan’s 18th minute strike, scored three goals.
Finn King-Smith (37 minutes) made it 2-0 before two goals in two minutes from Charlie Bateson (42) and Kyle Strange (43) sent them in at the break with the points virtually secured.
That they didn’t add more goals in the second half was down to a mixture of some heroics from St Austell keeper Alfie Eccles and some indifferent finishing.
The home side also created chances but their finishing lacked confidence and Street keeper Liam Kingston made a couple of excellent saves.
St Austell have advertised for a new manager and anybody interested should contact club chairman Jason Powell by this Friday, November 28.
The Lillywhites are back at Poltair next Saturday when fourth from bottom Wellington are the visitors (3pm).
St Austell: Alfie Eccles, Alfie Middleton, Jack Clark, Theo Roberts, James Baker, Lewie Rendle, Billy Eccles, David Joseph, Matt Pilkington, Jake Harris, Dan Slone.
Subs: Josh Geary, Sonny Cooper, Bewley Berris, Jake Allen, Josh Clark (gk).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.