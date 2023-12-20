STEVEN Schumacher says he was attracted to become the new head coach of Stoke City by the history of the club.
The 39-year-old left as manager of Plymouth Argyle yesterday to take up his new role at the bet365 Stadium.
He has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Potters, and will be joined at Stoke by assistant head coach Mark Hughes, first-team coach Peter Cavanagh and goalkeeper coach Darren Behcet, who all follow him from Home Park.
“I was attracted to this club by its history and everything it represents and, once John (Coates) and Ricky (Martin) shared their vision with me, I knew it was an opportunity I wanted to take,” Schumacher told the official Stoke City website.
“The infrastructure, the stadium and the facilities are top-class, and so is the support of the fans.
“The values that resonate with me for a Stoke City team are bravery and hard work, coupled with a desire to play attacking football and be a team our supporters can connect with.
“We have the players to do that and, if we can get back to a point where the bet365 Stadium is thought of as a tough venue to visit, we can really get it rocking again.”
Stoke chairman John Coates said: “We are delighted to welcome Steven, who we firmly believe to be one of the most exciting young coaches in the country, to Stoke City.
“Steven will quickly realise that he is joining a great club, with a loyal and passionate fanbase, and one with all the potential to fulfil his ambitions in the game.
“He can rely on the absolute support of us all and we wish him all the very best in the role.”
Stoke City’s technical director Ricky Martin added: “It was hugely important for our recruitment process to be thorough, but also efficient, so to be announcing our new head coach within nine days is a pleasing result for everyone involved.
“We assessed all candidates against criteria ranging from results’ record and playing style to developing young players and leadership qualities both on and off the pitch.
“Both in terms of how he articulated his ideas and philosophy, and how his words were backed up by the data, Steven was the outstanding candidate for the role.
“His hunger and ambition were expertly articulated and clear for us to see, and we are delighted to welcome him to Stoke City.
“We are hugely thankful to (former Argyle striker) Paul Gallagher for fulfilling the role of Caretaker Manager – together with his support team of Jonathan Gould, Alex Morris and Ryan Shawcross – during our previous two fixtures.
“Paul remains a key part of our setup as a first-team coach moving forward, while Alex and Ryan have returned to their positions with our Under 21s.
“Jonathan, together with Lead Analyst Charlie Ager, have left the club with our sincere thanks for their efforts in their respective roles.”