PLYMOUTH Argyle have confirmed that Steven Schumacher has today left the club to become manager of Sky Bet Championship rivals Stoke City.
Schumacher departs after four-and-a-half years with the club, two as manager, and will go down as an Argyle great after overseeing one of the finest seasons in the club’s history.
The 39-year-old led Argyle to the Sky Bet League One title last season and has overseen a solid start to the Championship campaign, with the side sitting in 16th place.
Schumacher now departs for the Potteries and, although disappointed, chairman Simon Hallett and the Argyle Board have offered the outgoing manager their best wishes.
Hallett commented: “We are naturally sorry to lose a manager of Steven’s potential, but he has decided to take a new role that he sees as the next step in his career.
“Work is already under way to find a suitable replacement to lead this great football club forward.
“We have made great strides over the last few years in ensuring that we have an organisation and a football philosophy that can withstand a change in personnel.
“The result has been a style of football that I and all fans have enjoyed watching, and which will continue.
“We are intent on Argyle becoming synonymous for exciting football and for continuity. We will ensure that whomever we appoint continues these principles moving forward.
“I would like to thank Steven for his hard work, dedication, and success during his time with Argyle and I’m sorry that he won’t be with us as we work to deliver our new mission.”
Assistant manager Mark Hughes, first-team coach Peter Cavanagh and goalkeeper coach Darren Behcet will also depart the club.
Director of Football Neil Dewsnip and first-team coach Kevin Nancekivell will take charge of first-team duties in the interim until a suitable replacement for Schumacher has been found.
The club say they will be making no further comment at this stage.
Among the names already linked with the Argyle vacancy are Everton Under-18 head coach Leighton Baines, ex-Birmingham City manager John Eustace and former Luton Town and Southampton boss Nathan Jones.