Saltash United Women have boosted their squad by making four new signings.
The South West Regional Women's League Western Division side have brought in Dani Harper, Samantha Kotlinska, Brittany Harris and Nia Owen.
Former Ashes duo Harper and Kotlinska have rejoined the club from Helston Athletic, while Harris and Owen have arrived from Bishop's Lydeard.
A club spokesperson said: "Britt is a great attacking threat and comes with a wealth of football experience at this level.
"Nia is a talented player with an abundance of pace and talent who plays from wide areas."