WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Wellington 1 Saltash United 1
THE ASHES recovered from a lacklustre first half display to come close to taking all three points at The Playing Field on Saturday.
Macca Brown’s men trailed to an eighth minute Phil Mendonca penalty but grew stronger as the game wore on with skipper Tom Payne equalising from the spot 18 minutes from time.
Saltash then had chances to snatch victory but their finishing let them down in a frantic finale.
Wellington got off to a bright start with Mendonca and Josh Baker looking lively up front and they combined to put their side ahead after eight minutes.
Baker was sent tumbling in the box and Mendonca gave keeper Tyler Coombes no chance from the spot.
Nine minutes later, home man-of-the-match Jacob Shore had a header cleared off the line with Baker’s follow-up shot blocked as Wellington sought to double their advantage.
Saltash were reduced to 10 men when they had striker Rikki Shepherd sin-binned just before half-time but Wellington were unable to capitalise.
Mendonca and Baker were both denied by the legs of Coombes while, at the other end, home keeper Jack McAndrews had to dive bravely at a striker’s feet as the Ashes began to threaten.
If Saltash were aggrieved by the penalty awarded against them, Wellington definitely felt hard done by as the referee pointed to the spot in the 72nd minute after Towler appeared to duck his head into a high boot, only to be penalised.
Payne duly levelled the scores and it was game on, with both sides going close to grabbing a late winner.
Ashes manager Macca Brown said: “We are definitely disappointed not to win the game. Unfortunately in the first 20 minutes or so we didn’t defend well enough, and didn’t really get into any kind of rhythm or show enough quality which was frustrating.
“But in the second half we were much much better, but just lacked that finishing touch despite creating so many great chances.
“Pitches are difficult at this time of year, it’s like playing on concrete, and Wellington is always a tough place to visit.
“We knew playing on Wednesday night would eventually take its toll on them in the heat and said the last half hour would be key, and that proved to be the case, but we just couldn’t find the winner.
“We had plenty of chances with Jeffs, Rikki, Deacon, Wilkesy, Kia and Paynee all coming so close but it wasn’t to be.”
He went on: “I think it was difficult game to enjoy for everyone, I felt for both sets of players as the game was really poorly managed by the official.
“But credit to the lads for the display in the end; we’ve had two really competitive displays with Clevedon in recent weeks but got no points to show for it, so it was important to get back on track with a point on the board as we head into the final three games.”
Saltash start those on Saturday (April 12) when they visit play-off chasing Street (3pm).
SALTASH UNITED: Tyler Coombes, Tom Badcott (Jack Jefford, 46), Alfie Wotton (Laurence Murray, 78), Ben Goulty, Hayden Greening, Fin Wilkes, Kieran O’Melia, Jack Wood (Deacon Thomson, 78), Rikki Shepherd, Aaron Goulty, Tom Payne (capt). Sub not used: Eli Evans.
Ashes’ man-of-the-match: Tom Payne.