Saturday, March 25
Toolstation Western League, Premier Division: Bridgwater United 2 Keynsham Town 0, Cadbury Heath v Torpoint – postponed, Helston Athletic 3 Clevedon Town 1, Ilfracombe Town v Ashton and Backwell – postponed, Millbrook 4 Sherborne Town 2, Shepton Mallet 2 Falmouth Town 0, Wellington v Mousehole – postponed, Welton Rovers v Barnstaple Town – postponed.
SWPL Premier East: Axminster Town 2 Elburton Villa 0, Bovey Tracey 1 Holsworthy 0, Brixham 6 Torridgeside 0, Cullompton 1 Crediton 2, Dartmouth 0 Bridport 1, Honiton 1 Ivybridge Town 1, Teignmouth 0 Torrington 2.
SWPL Premier West: Callington v Mullion, Dobwalls v Bude Town – both postponed, Liskeard Athletic 0 St Blazey 2, Newquay 3 St Austell 1, St Dennis v Launceston – postponed.
St Piran League East: St Austell Res 2 Launceston Res 1, St Mawgan v Callington Town Res – home walkover, Torpoint Athletic Res 2 Saltash United Res 3.
East Cornwall Premier League: Foxhole Stars 3 Liskeard Ath Res 1, Nanpean 1 Looe Town 1, North Petherwin v St Minver, Roche v St Blazey Res, St Columb Major v St Dennis Res – all postponed, St Newlyn East 1 Torpoint Athletic Thirds 1.
Duchy League, Premier Division: Bodmin Town Res v Mevagissey – postponed, Lifton 2 Gorran 3, St Dominick Res 1 St Breward 2. Division One: Boscastle Res 2 Gerrans and St Mawes 4, Gunnislake Res v Foxhole Res, Looe Res v St Mawgan Res – both postponed, St Minver Res 6 Calstock 1. Division Two: Bude Res v Grampound – home walkover, Indian Queens 0 Lanreath 9, Week St Mary 4 Delabole and Tintagel 0.
Sunday, March 26
Cornwall Women’s Cup, semi-final: Foxhole Stars v Liskeard Athletic.
Cornwall Women’s League, Division Two: Dropship FC v St Agnes, Redruth United v Callington Town, Wendron United v Ludgvan.