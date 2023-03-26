Duchy League, Premier Division: Bodmin Town Res v Mevagissey – postponed, Lifton 2 Gorran 3, St Dominick Res 1 St Breward 2. Division One: Boscastle Res 2 Gerrans and St Mawes 4, Gunnislake Res v Foxhole Res, Looe Res v St Mawgan Res – both postponed, St Minver Res 6 Calstock 1. Division Two: Bude Res v Grampound – home walkover, Indian Queens 0 Lanreath 9, Week St Mary 4 Delabole and Tintagel 0.