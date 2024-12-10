PLYMOUTH Argyle will be looking to pull themselves out of the Sky Bet Championship drop-zone this evening when they play host to Swansea City at Home Park (7.45pm).
Wayne Rooney’s side dropped into the bottom three at the weekend after their scheduled home match with Oxford United was postponed due to the effects of Storm Darragh.
Now, the former England striker is looking for his side to rediscover their winning formula against the Swans, who themselves are unbeaten in their last three league games.
“They are a good team, who press really well at the right times,” warned Rooney. “They keep the ball really well and they try to wear you down.
“We are expecting a very difficult game – there is no denying that. Tuesday night, though, is about us. It’s about what we do. We have to make it difficult for them to come and try to play here.”
Argyle are in desperate need for a victory, having suffered two heavy losses on the road to Norwich City (6-1) and Bristol City (4-0) in their last two Championship outings.
Alongside Rooney in the home dug-out tonight will be former Manchester United coach, Mike Phelan, who was brought to the club earlier this week following the departure of assistant coach, Pete Shuttleworth, by mutual consent.
“Pete is someone who I respect greatly, a great friend of mine as well,” added Rooney. “Unfortunately, we had to part ways. He had some personal stuff he had to deal with.
“Once we knew what Pete’s situation was, we had to move quite quickly. I spoke to Mike, who I know really well, and it was quite swift in terms of getting him in.”
Among those set to be missing for the Pilgrims is former Swansea striker, Morgan Whittaker, who is out until the New Year with a broken toe. He joins the likes of Brendan Galloway, Ibrahima Cissoko, Joe Edwards and Muhamed Tijani on the sidelines.