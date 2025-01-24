By Gareth Davies
TRURO City have announced the signing of Jamil Roberts until the end of the 2024-25 National League South season, subject to international clearance.
The 26-year-old left sided defender came through the ranks at Plymouth Argyle alongside current Tinners Dan Rooney and Billy Palfrey.
Roberts was released as a teenager by the Pilgrims and moved across the pond to America, firstly playing for West Virginian college side Marshall Thundering Herd.
During the summer of 2019, Roberts did return to these shores and he played two matches as a trialist for Truro City, in pre-season fixtures against Plymouth Argyle and Exeter City.
After the pandemic, Roberts was drafted to the squad of Major League Soccer side Sporting Kansas City.
He has subsequently had success playing for South Georgia Tormenta and most recently Chattanooga Red Wolves, whilst also enjoying a spell with Australian side Peninsula Power during 2023.
“It has been a while since I played football in this country as I have been mainly playing overseas for the past eight years,” said Roberts. “So to come back and be involved with a club that is on the up, with exciting times coming up, is just what you want as a player.
“I am looking forward to getting on with things after sitting in the stands for the 2-1 win over Aveley last weekend. The support the team had, it seems like the whole county is behind the club and that all ties in with it being an exciting time to be at Truro City.
“The fans were brilliant, they were loud and the atmosphere was great. Hopefully, we as players can help continue that and the crowds can grow even further between now and the end of the season.”