DERBY County manager Paul Warne is labelling tonight's match against second-place Plymouth Argyle at Home Park (7.45pm) as a must-win game if they are to stay in the hunt for automatic promotion.
The Rams are 10 points adrift of the Pilgrims, and Warne says even a draw would not do his side too much good.
"If we lose, then maybe the top two or three is out of our reach and we have to re-evaluate," he said. "Right now if you offered me a point, it's 100% no.
"We need to be ready to win, we will go and try and win and if we are at our very best and Plymouth stop us, then fair play to them."
Fifth-spot Derby travel to Home Park with the fewest wins on the road of any team in League One's top 10, while Argyle have the best home form in the division.
The Pilgrims bounced back from their shock 5-2 defeat at Peterborough with a fine 2-0 home win over Charlton Athletic last Saturday.
Pilgrims' boss Steven Schumacher told Argyle TV: “We put in a good performance on Saturday, but that's gone now and we need to make sure that our standards are right for Tuesday night because Derby County are coming here as one of the best teams in the division.”