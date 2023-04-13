UNSURPRISINGLY to nobody, the entirety of last night’s football programme was called off due to the weather.
Cornish Times clubs Callington Town and Bodmin Town were both due to be in action at home last night against St Austell and Mullion respectively in SWPL Premier West.However the awful weather this week meant that both were called off by early afternoon.
Callington’s game is set for Tuesday, April 25 (7.30pm) with Bodmin’s encounter now due to be played on Wednesday, April 26.
Mid-table Cally still have six games to play and will do those in the space of a fortnight weather permitting, starting with a visit from Wendron United on Saturday (3pm).
Three matches were scheduled in the East Cornwall Premier League which included Torpoint Athletic Reserves’ clash with their Liskeard Athletic counterparts, but all were postponed.