WAYNE Rooney insists he is the man to turn round the fortunes of Plymouth Argyle, despite them slipping to yet another heavy away-day defeat in the Sky Bet Championship.
The Pilgrims remained rooted to the foot of the table after they were beaten 4-0 by Coventry City on Boxing Day.
All the Sky Blues’ goals came in a dominant first half display through Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Josh Eccles (2) and the in-form Ephron Mason-Clark.
Argyle’s day was compounded when they had forward Callum Wright sent off three minutes from time for a foul on Joel Latibeaudiere.
Although Argyle remain only two points adrift of safety, this was their fourth straight loss on the road. In that time, they have scored just once and conceded 16 goals.
Head coach Rooney accepts the Green Army feel angered with recent form and performances, but is hopeful that can see an upturn moving into the New Year.
“I know how football works, I’m not stupid - you need to pick up results,” he said following the final whistle. “The biggest frustration for me is, all season really, we look like two different teams at home and away. So psychologically is there an issue? It’s something we are looking at and trying to help with it.
“Also, I have said this all season, we need players coming in. I think that’s clear.”
Argyle’s options in attack are certainly thin with Ryan Hardie, Michael Obafemi, Morgan Whittaker, Ibrahima Cissoko and Muhamed Tijani all sidelined. It meant Rooney was forced to give 16-year-old Tegan Finn his debut at the CBS Arena.
The youngster was a rare highlight on the day and Rooney believes he will only benefit from his exposure at that level moving forward.
For the others, though, it was miserable day at the office, Rooney adding: “The fans have every right to feel disappointed. The game was really done at half-time. I was very disappointed with the goals we conceded, especially so early on. The lads just didn’t switch on quick enough.”
Argyle are next in action on Sunday when they travel to Oxford United, after which they play host to Bristol City at Home Park on New Year’s Day.
“I think it’s seeing what’s available for the game Sunday, that’s the first thing from my point of view,” added Rooney, who will now be without Wright and, possibly, Mustapha Bundu, who went off with a hamstring issue. “We have to keep working, I have to keep believing in what we are doing to try to get out of the situation we are in.”