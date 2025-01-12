PLYMOUTH Argyle’s reward for beating Brentford in Saturday’s third round of the FA Cup is a mouth-watering tie at home to Premier League leaders Liverpool.
In what has been a season to forget on the road for the Pilgrims to date, Morgan Whittaker’s late strike at the Gtech Community Stadium was enough to seal his side a 1-0 victory.
Over 2,500 supporters made up the travelling Green Army – and a full house will be expected at Home Park when Argyle welcome Arne Slot’s star-studded Reds to Devon over the weekend of February 7-10.
Liverpool themselves booked their place in the fourth round with a routine 4-0 success at home to Accrington Stanley.
Diogo Jota opened the scoring after which there were further strikes from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jayden Danns and Federico Chiesa.
The two sides last met in January 2017 when Argyle were defeated 1-0 in a third round replay by a Lucas Leiva goal. Earlier, Liverpool had been held 0-0 by Plymouth at Anfield.
Elsewhere, Exeter City will also have home advantage against Premier League opposition after they were pitted against Nottingham Forest.