WAYNE Rooney and Plymouth Argyle have today parted company by ‘mutual consent’.
The news was confirmed by the club, who sit bottom of the Sky Bet Championship, early on Tuesday morning.
First team coach Kevin Nancekivell, alongside club captain Joe Edwards, will take charge of the New Year’s Day game against Bristol City at Home Park.
Daryl Flanagan will continue as goalkeeping coach, but assistant head coach Mike Phelan, along with first team coach Simon Ireland, are also departing the club.
In a statement, Rooney - who took over at Home Park back in May - said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the board of Plymouth Argyle Football Club, in particular Simon Hallett and Neil Dewsnip, who I shared great relationships with,
“Thanks also to the staff who made me feel welcome and who make the club such a special place, the players and fans for their efforts and support during my time as head coach and I wish them all the best for the future.
“To the Green Army, thanks for making the games at Home Park so special, they are memories that we will share forever.
“I would also like to give a special mention to my coaching staff Kevin Nancekivell, Simon Ireland, Daryl Flahavan and Mike Phelan for their knowledge, dedication, help and support.
“Plymouth Argyle will always hold a special place in my heart and I will continue to look out for and take interest in their results.”