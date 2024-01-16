NEW Plymouth Argyle manager Ian Foster has certainly hit the ground running as he puts his stamp on matters on Home Park.
Last week saw him bring in England Under-19 captain Ashley Phillips on loan from Tottenham Hotspur and 19-year-old midfielder Darko Gyabi on loan from Leeds United, while defender Macaulay Gillesphey joined League One side Charlton Athletic for an undisclosed fee.
Having already seen attacker Finn Azaz and midfielder Luke Cundle recently recalled from their loan spells at Aston Villa and Wolves respectively (Azaz making a permanent move to Middlesbrough and Cundle going on loan to Steven Schumacher's Stoke City), they were joined on Sunday by Kaine Kesler-Hayden also being recalled by Villa, to give Matty Cash competition in the first-team squad.
In addition to that, midfielder Lewis Warrington has returned to parent club Everton due to injury which brings an end to his loan spell with the club.
Warrington, who suffered an ankle injury in training, went back to Merseyside to begin his rehabilitation and the two clubs have now reached an amicable agreement for the 21-year-old's loan to come to an end early.
Director of Football Neil Dewsnip commented: "Lewis unfortunately suffered an injury in training that will rule him out beyond the end of the transfer window and both clubs felt it was right for him to return to Everton and focus on his recovery and then look for further playing time.
"His return, and Kaine's recall to be involved in the Aston Villa first-team squad, gives us an opportunity to freshen and strengthen the squad further. The recruitment team have been working tirelessly on identifying targets, and these recalls give us an opportunity to work with Ian to put his own stamp on the squad.
"We have done that already with the additions of Ashley Phillips and Darko Gyabi, who both made positive impressions at Huddersfield, and we are confident of bringing in new signings very soon."
Meanwhile, Bradford City have signed Argyle forward Tyreik Wright on loan until the end of the season.
The 22-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan with the League Two side, before being recalled by parent side Aston Villa in January and being sold to Argyle.