St Piran League Division Two, Three and Four East round-up
MEVAGISSEY earned a fifth league win of the season on Saturday as they beat St Dennis 3-1.
Meva headed to Boscawen Park for a mid-table clash and won it via Reuben Bale, Daniel Peters and Jack Young.
Four games went ahead in Division Three East.
Champions Tregony made it 52 points from just 20 games as they eased past Week St Mary 3-0.
Zak Barker, Dylan Fox and sub Peter May netted for the villagers.
The biggest win of the day came at North Petherwin as visiting Delabole United put the home side’s reserves to the sword.
They scored three in the first half two of which came from Martyn Cockcroft after Nathan Smith had netted 16 minutes in.
But after the break they added further finishes through Bradley Travers (55 and 87), Oliver Price (64), Nathan Smith (75) and Cadan Chenoweth.
Mada Lin Boss netted for the home side.
There were also emphatic victories for Lostwithiel and Biscovey.
Lostwithiel eased past Indian Queens 5-0 with Liam Rooney netting all five, while Biscovey ran out 6-2 winners at St Dominick Reserves.
Kieran Powell (4 and 70), Jake Blythe (18), Steve Wheatley (26) and Craig Coad (51 and 73) all netted with Thomas Jane and Harrison Russell getting the Doms goals.
Newquay Thirds continue to set a fine pace at the top of Division Four East after thrashing Gerrans and St Mawes United 6-0 on Saturday.
Al Ahmed helped himself to a hat-trick with Alfie Treweek (2) and Cameron Law also on target.
They sit seven points clear of second-placed Padstow United who had the afternoon off.
Grampound moved to within two points of Padstow as they ran out 6-2 winners at St Neot.
Brendan Hutchins (2), Hayden Bates, Jack Bradshaw, Dean Dunn and Chris Wenmouth all scored.
Lifton Reserves thrashed North Hill 7-0 to climb off the foot of the table at the expense of their opponents.
All the goals came in the second half through Will Finnimore (47 and 64), an own goal (55), Ollie Farrell (60), Kieran Gerry (77), Alex Gregory (80) and George Probets (88).
Launceston Development continued their fine first season in men’s football as they beat visiting visiting Lostwithiel Reserves 3-0.
Ben Farrar put the Clarets in front two minutes before the break which was added to by Hayden Gay’s double (78 and 83) after Sam Greenaway saw red on 64 minutes.