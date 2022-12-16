Plymouth Argyle have been handed a trip to Bristol Rovers in the quarter-finals of the Papa Johns Trophy if they come through their home tie against AFC Wimbledon next Wednesday evening.
The full draw is: Bolton Wanderers v Portsmouth, Bristol Rovers v Plymouth Argyle or AFC Wimbledon, Lincoln City v Accrington Stanley, Cheltenham Town v Salford City or Port Vale.
The quarter-finals are scheduled for week commencing January 9.
Meanwhile, Argyle’s away trip to Accrington Stanley will now take place on Tuesday, January 24, at 7.45pm.
The Pilgrims were originally scheduled to travel to the Wham Stadium on Saturday, January 7, but as Stanley are still in the Emirates FA Cup, and have their third round tie on that day, a new date has been agreed.