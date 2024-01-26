PLYMOUTH Argyle manager Ian Foster has vowed to pick his strongest available side for their Emirates FA Cup fourth-round trip to fellow Championship side Leeds United tomorrow (3pm).
He will be forced to make at least three changes from the 3-1 league victory over Cardiff City last time out though.
On-loan midfielder Darko Gyabi is not eligible to play against his parent club, while Alfie Devine and Adam Forshaw are both cup-tied after playing for Port Vale and Norwich City respectively earlier in the competition this season.
Foster said: "We want to go to Leeds and give a really good account of ourselves and we will pick the strongest team available to us, but it does give the minimum of three players a wonderful opportunity to go and show what they are about."
"I spoke to the players (on Thursday morning) about what a huge football club Leeds United is, one of the most famous grounds in the world.
"I just think it's a fabulous challenge for players to go and test themselves against certainly one of the best teams in our division, and one of the biggest and most successful historic clubs in the country. I'm really looking forward to it."
He added: "I love the FA Cup, I'm a big fan of the competition. They can be magical times and hopefully we do ourselves justice at the weekend."
Argyle have already been to Elland Road in the league this season, losing 2-1 on November 11, with Ben Waine netting an 84th-minute goal after Leeds had scored twice in seven first-half minutes.