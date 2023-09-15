PENZANCE'S AFC's famous grandstand, admired by locals and visitors alike but starting to show signs of its considerable age, is to enjoy some well deserved TLC.
The cavernous structure was erected a year after Penlee Park's 1952 opening, so celebrated its Platinum Jubilee last month.
Whilst it's majesty and fine sight lines will be retained, contractors have been booked to replace the corrugated asbestos roof with modern materials.
The work will take five weeks which means the stadium will be able to host no football in October.
All matches have now been rearranged. The Ward Williams Cornwall Senior Cup tie against Wadebridge Town has been brought forward a week to Tuesday, September 26 (kick-off 7.45pm), and the Tuesday, October 10, league derby with Wendron United put back to March 9.
The fixtures against Liskeard Athletic have been reversed, with Penzance travelling to Lux Park on October 21, and the Blues now due at Penlee Park on December 30.
The Reserve team had only one home game scheduled in October, against Chacewater on October 28. They will now play the away fixture on that date instead of November 4th, with Chacewater travelling to Penlee Park on April 14.
Penzance Town Council are funding the work, and the football club would like to place on record its gratitude to James Hardy, the Town Clerk, and Ben Brosgall for their help.
Thanks are also due to Phil Hiscox at the Kitchen Kit South West Peninsula League, David James of the Kernow Stone St Piran League and all opponents for their co-operation in fixture rescheduling. The club looks forward to welcoming all under the new roof in due course.